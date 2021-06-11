This weird new horror game is inspired by creepy Nordic fairytales

Revealed at the IGN Expo, this is one of the weirdest trailers to come out of E3 so far. The game's called Bramble: The Mountain King, which developer Dimfrost Studio describes as an "adventure/horror game focused on atmospheric environments, high-end graphics, cinematic moments, and casual gameplay." The trailer, a mix of cutscenes and Playdead-esque side-scrolling platforming, establishes the mood brilliantly, with some surreal folk horror imagery.

I'm not sure what exactly to expect from Bramble. It looks like a real trip. Dimfrost says: "Throughout the game you'll embark on a journey through the dark world of Bramble, where you'll encounter David vs. Goliath bosses and explore and traverse beautiful Nordic nature." I like that a lot of the game seems to take place in daylight, rather than the usual dark, haunted forests. If you've seen The Wicker Man you'll know folk horror is extra effective on a sunny day.

The main character is a "shy boy" who, with his adventurous older sister in tow, sneaks out of his home at night and wanders into a nearby forest. Terrible idea. They explore an ancient ruin and tumble through a sinkhole into Bramble, "a lost and magical world." I certainly love the vibes here. There's no release date other than 2022, but you can wishlist it on Steam now if you're into it.