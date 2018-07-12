This two hour video of DOS game intros is a vintage delight

Video games were mindblowing in the '90s. Nowadays, it's possible to be unimpressed by a photo-realistic open world video game, but back then, Prince of Persia's excessively bloody death-by-spikes animation was devastating and poetic. How far we've come!

The video below, which compiles the intro sequences to 51 '90s-era DOS games (yeah, there's at least one game from the '80s, I know), is a nostalgic delight. Well, for some of us it will be. If your diet was shareware games, you might not find much here to tickle your memories. But if you were immersed in the huge, multi-disk epics purchased in gigantic boxes at your local retailer, this is a treat.

Created by YouTuber einokeino303, the video excludes CD-ROM titles, so don't expect FMV sequences but do expect beautiful ye olde "OPL / FM synthesis". The titles range Eye of the Beholder, the Ultima series, Prince of Persia, Master of Orion and much more. Check it out below.

