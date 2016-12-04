This simple Fallout 4 mod makes powering your settlements a snap

This week on the Mod Roundup, a useful mod for Fallout 4 makes running power lines through your settlements considerably more logical. Also, a series of small tweaks to The Witcher 3 removes some mildly annoying issues. And, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gets changing weather including rain, sandstorms, and fogs.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week. And if you're looking for more mods, check out our lists of the best mods for Fallout 4 and the best mods for The Witcher 3!

Wall Pass-Through Power Conduits, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

Running power lines around your Fallout 4 settlements just got considerably easier with this useful and logical mod created by Daedragon. Since you're building with crummy, rusty metal walls full of holes, or wooden ones that would be easy to make holes in, why can't you run power lines right through them? This mod adds new conduits you can snap into place on the back of standard ones to allow lines to pass through your walls. Works with concrete walls and even roofs.

Nitpicker's Patch, for The Witcher 3

Nexus Mods link

Speaking of little, logical improvements, here are several for The Witcher 3. Play a game a little while, and you may notice a tiny little defect that you find a little annoying. Play for hundreds of hours and it can become a huge, throbbing irritation. Modder chuckcash has fixed a bunch of little details in the celebrated RPG, like clipping errors on armor and sleeves, small water glitches, discolored textures, floating props, and other tiny annoyances. I love mods like this.

Changing Weather Collection, for CS:GO

Steam Workshop link

As we wrote last week, modders Lewis Palfrey and Luke Millanta have brought some interesting changes to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Ten different weather patterns, randomly selected at the start of each round, can enhance four different maps (Dust 2, Cache, Mirage, and Overpass), bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, sandstorms, and thick fog to the game. In addition to having an impact on visibility and sound, rain can also put out fires.