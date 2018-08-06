This RX 580 is just $250 right now from Newegg, or $225 for Mastercard customers

Graphics card prices are currently in freefall, as the impending launch of Nvidia's 11-series draws closer. Except for a few flash sales, prices for mid-range cards like the GTX 1060 have largely been unaffected. If you've been waiting to buy a card in the ~$250 price range, this is the deal for you.

The Sapphire Radeon NITRO+ RX 580 8GB is currently $249.99 on Newegg, while other models are trending around $260-280. Performance is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1060 6GB, but you get 2GB more memory. This card has RGB LED lighting, a boost clock of 1411 MHz, and Sapphire's 'Quick connect' fan system.

This is especially a good deal if you're a MasterCard customer, because Masterpass users can get an additional $25 off using promo code MPBTC18 at checkout—bringing the total price to just $224.99. You can buy the card from Newegg.