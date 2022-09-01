This Radeon RX 6600 for $269 is the best GPU deal of the week

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Best Buy has a Radeon RX 6600 on sale for $269 (opens in new tab) in what's becoming a welcome trend in recent weeks and months. GPUs are back in stock and don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Well, at least here in the US.



The 8GB XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT210 is a smart budget option if you're looking for an inexpensive GPU upgrade from the last generation. In the power rankings, the RX 6600 sits under the Nvidia RTX 3060, but it offers better performance per watt, making it just a tad more power efficient than the RTX 3060. That's handy if you're going for a small form-factor build or making do with an older power supply.

Best Buy slashed $30 off its regular price of $300, and this GPU is $100 cheaper than an RTX 3060 we found currently on sale at B&H (opens in new tab). However, this deal wins because it's cheaper and in stock.

At the end of the day, you probably won't care as much about power efficiency as raw gaming performance. This graphics card should give you decent enough 1080p performance on medium to high settings on most of your favorite games. Expect to hit less impressive frame rates at 1440p.

(opens in new tab) XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT210 | 1,792 cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,491MHz boost | $299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 is built using AMD's excellent RDNA 2 architecture. It's a nifty GPU comparable to the RTX 3060 in some games, maybe a bit slower at times, but often found for a lot cheaper. In this case, it's miles cheaper than most RTX 3060 models on the market today, making it worth picking up.

The RX 6600 can't match the ray tracing performance of its green-colored rivals. However, games like God Of War and Deathloop support AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling , which should give even an unpowered GPU like the RX 6600 a pretty good performance bump.