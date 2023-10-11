This is the cheapest RTX 4070 we've ever seen at $539

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 | 12GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,490MHz boost | $649.99 $539.99 at Amazon (save $110)

Ignore the inflated pre-discount selling price, the fact that this is an RTX 4070 retailing for below the standard Nvidia MSRP for the card is the thing to really pay attention too. This is nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. And, heck, it's branded up with the best version of Spiderman. Psyche! RTX 4070 price check: $549.99 Best Buy | $549.99 Newegg

Nvidia's RTX 4070 always felt like it ought to be a sub $500 GPU. It hasn't quite reached that pricing, but it's getting ever closer with this ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man board for $539.99 on Amazon.

It is, quite simply, the cheapest RTX 4070 we've yet seen and a substantial saving over the $599 MSRP for the reference card. Heck, you even get some natty Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse branding, including a backplate with Spidey, a tote bag, and some stickers and badges thrown in.

The tricky question is whether you'd rather have this RTX 4070 or an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT for slightly less. The RX 7800 XT is available for $500 at Newegg right now and has the RTX 4070 pretty regularly beat when it comes to regular raster performance.

That advantage is only likely to get bigger over time as the RX 7800 XT's wider 256-bit memory bus and 16GB of VRAM to this RTX 4070's 12GB become ever more important. Put it this way, games are only going to need more VRAM and bandwidth over time, not less.

But then Nvidia counters with its undoubtedly superior DLSS upscaling quality, much more widely available Frame Gen, and latterly ray reconstruction, which only adds to Nvidia's huge advantage when it comes to ray tracing.

Ultimately, there is no easy answer. It's all about weighing the pros and cons. If you're into esports and want the maximum possible frame rates, the RX 7800 XT is probably your best bet. But if cutting-edge eye candy and support for the latest features gets you going, this Nvidia GPU may still have the edge.

You pays your money. You takes your choice.