This Herman Miller gaming chair hasn't let me down yet and is currently 15% off

This is the comfiest gaming chair I've ever sat in, and I'd highly recommend it to anyone looking for a chair that goes against the curve of flashy, over-the-top gaming thrones. There's no getting away from that tall price tag, but this discount helps bring the chair's price back down to 2021 prices. Also included is a seriously chunky 12-year warranty.

The Herman Miller Embody is a bit of a superstar when it comes to the wonderful world of office ergonomics. Famed for its simple and understated comfort and ergonomics. But hey, it's not just suits in Silicon Valley that get to enjoy comfortable sitting, this more recent Embody from Herman Miller, in partnership with Logitech G, is tweaked for our gaming tushes, and it's currently 15% off on the official Herman Miller store.

With that cheeky discount you're looking at a chair that costs $1,526 (opens in new tab). Yes, I know, it's quite absurd, but bear with me.

It's worth noting that when this chair first came out it didn't carry the $1,795 MSRP that it does today. From old archived versions of the Herman Miller Store it appears the chair's price has gone up recently, from $1,595 back in December 2021 to a new full price of $1,795 in January and throughout 2022.

So look at this discount as a way to get around Herman Miller's lofty new price tag and slightly underpay on what was the norm last year.

There are, of course, reasons why you'd spend so much on a chair. And no, it's not RGB lighting (opens in new tab), thankfully.

This is a chair with a 12-year warranty, and you're buying a guarantee that you'll be sitting comfortable for that entire duration. That warranty includes just about everything: 24-hour use, pneumatics, casters, armrests, and more.

It's still a lot of cash, but this is a chair that I personally love to bits. If you want the full breakdown of my feelings on this chair, here's my Herman Miller Embody review (opens in new tab). But let's go through a few key points.

One of the things I love about the Embody is that it's compact enough that it doesn't take over the small space I've got to work with for a home office. That's a big win over most other gaming chairs, in my opinion, as these sorts of thrones are usually massive.

It's hella comfortable, too, and I never feel any strain or aches from sitting on this chair for the better part of the day. The arm rests are really adjustable and sit well under my arms for comfortable typing, but most of all it's the back support and the way the chair moulds to my relaxed sitting position that is most impressive.

Though you really should get up and move about (opens in new tab) regularly for a truly ergonomic work/study life.

The Embody will ship for free from Herman Miller, and it will turn up fully constructed so you don't have to mess about with any bolts or tools. The box is pretty huge, though.

The Embody is absolutely a premium chair with a premium price tag, so I understand any reticence from those whose budget isn't going to stretch. However, a 15% discount on this chair makes it a bit more palatable, and if you were already thinking of dropping that $1,795 MSRP on this chair then at least now you can get around pesky price increases.