This Dell gaming PC with a Radeon RX 580 is $720 right now

Dell has long been turning out some of the best gaming PCs. They're built well, and they lack the loud gamer aesthetic and high prices of the company's Alienware-branded computers. Right now you can get a Dell Inspiron PC with a second-generation Ryzen CPU and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card for just $719.99 on Newegg.

The Newegg product page is light on hardware details, but Dell's own website fills in the details. This model has an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor (8 cores/16 threads), a Radeon RX 580 4GB graphics card, 16GB of RAM (2x8GB), built in AC WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0, a 256GB SSD, and a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.

I would have liked to see an 8GB RX 580, but the fast Ryzen processor and 16GB of RAM means the rest of the system won't be a a bottleneck if you upgrade the GPU later on. A $20 Newegg gift card is also included.

Dell Inspiron Desktop | $719.99 ($280 off)

This mid-range gaming PC should handle AAA games at 1080p just fine, and there's plenty of upgrade potential down the line. It also comes with a $20 Newegg gift card. Buy at Newegg

