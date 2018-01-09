Popular

This Aliens-themed Planet Coaster ride is incredible

A relaxing way to explore the world of Aliens.

If you've spent days, weeks or months carefully plotting away in Planet Coaster, then chances are this video will make you feel a bit crestfallen. After all, how can a Planet Coaster ride get any better than this: a 15 minute guided tour of all the major settings and plot points in James Cameron's 1986 classic Aliens? It probably can't, is what I'm insinuating here.

Created by YouTuber Hin Nya, the ride takes us through LV-426 and through space, and crucially: you can't really die in it. It's probably the most peaceful digital way to explore the Aliens universe, and the prospect of experiencing this in VR is very attractive indeed.

