This 3GB GTX 1050 is just $110 right now

The original GTX 1050 was equipped with only 2GB of VRAM, limiting it to basic esports titles and other games with minimal hardware requirements. Earlier this year, Nvidia released a version with 3GB of memory, making it a bit more capable, and now you can buy one from EVGA for just $109.99—about $30 lower than the usual price.

The 3GB EVGA GTX 1050 has a base clock of 1392MHz, and a boost of 1518MHz. It has the same number of CUDA cores as the 1050 TI, but only with a 96-bit bus (the 1050 Ti has a 128-bit bus). As such, performance should be slightly below or equal to a 1050 Ti, depending on the game/workload.

You can get the GTX 1050 from EVGA's eBay store at the link below.

EVGA GTX 1050 3GB | $109.99 (~$30 off)

This lower-end card from EVGA has a base clock of 1392MHz, with a boost of 1518MHz. Performance is slightly below or equal to a GTX 1050 Ti, depending on the game/workload. Buy at eBay

