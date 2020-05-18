This 27-inch IPS monitor from Acer is just $220

Gaming monitors are great, but most of them sacrifice visual quality for high refresh rates, and the best options usually carry a high price tag. Acer's 27-inch CB271HU display might be locked at 60Hz, but it uses a high-quality IPS (in-plane switching) panel and now only costs $220 from B&H Photo. That's a savings of $80 off the original MSRP.

This monitor has a 1440p (2560x1440) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, support for up to 1.07 billion colors, a response time of 4ms, and a peak brightness of 350 cd/m². It also has a matte finish, so there should be minimal or no glare, even if your PC is sitting next to a window or other light source.

Other features include a 60 degrees of swivel movement, compatibility with VESA mounts, built-in speakers, and inputs for DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. It can also rotate to stand vertically.

Acer CB271HU 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor | $219.99 (save $80)

This 1440p monitor with an IPS panel is a great option if you don't care about high refresh rates, or if you're looking for a great secondary display.

While you can easily find 120Hz monitors in this same price range (even some with the same 1440p resolution), they either have lower-quality Twisted Nematic panels or are physically smaller. This large 27-inch IPS display is a great option if you want more accurate colors, or if you're looking for a second (or third) monitor for your existing setup.