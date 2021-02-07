This 11GB Cyberpunk 2077 mod fixes the audio mix

Having trouble hearing things in Cyberpunk 2077? Do you tweak the volume sliders because the combat music is too loud, only to find you can't hear the songs on the radio? Or you can't hear people when they're behind you, or you're sneaking, or in a car?

If so, modder Floyd2099 may be your savior with a mod that has tweaked roughly 800 audio files to re-balance the mix. The description explains that with this mod high-volume night club music remains loud, but won't completely drown out dialogue, and while the combat music also remains loud, the difference between it and the rest of the ambient soundtrack should be less pronounced.

Note that it doesn't do anything about missing audio, so if you've noticed missing audio when you jack into radio towers, for instance, then you'll have to wait for CD Projekt Red to patch that one.

And yes, it is an 11GB download. It's available in 12 parts on Nexus Mods, but you can also download it from a Google Drive mirror, which is nice.

A security flaw that led CD Projekt Red to warn players against downloading mods has been dealt with in a recent hotfix. With that in mind, here are some of the best mods for Cyberpunk 2077 so far.