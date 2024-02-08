These hefty RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XT graphics card deals are asking one key question: Do you want more memory or ray-traced gaming performance?

MSI RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,640MHz boost | $769.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $58 with promo code VGAEXCMSET599)

The RTX 4070 Ti is no longer in production, due to the release of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, but there are still lots of them on shelves. It's still too soon for any big discounts but you can get one like this twin fan MSI model for well under its MSRP. It's a seriously powerful GPU but it's also still a bit expensive for what it is. RTX 4070 Ti price check: Amazon $729.99 | Walmart $749.99 | Best Buy $779.99

ASRock RX 7900 XT | 20GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,450MHz boost | $699.99 at Newegg

Seeing a bunch of RX 7900 XTs selling for well less than the original MSRP is a welcome sight, and while they might get overshadowed by some of Nvidia's greatest, they deliver a huge amount of performance. What we like about the ASRock in particular is that it should run quieter than your average RX 7900 XT. We all could do with a little less noise from our PC. RX 7900 XT price check: Amazon $724.99 | Best Buy $779.99 | Walmart $699.99

What we have here are two graphics cards that were meant to retail for $899 when they launched. And, honestly, that was a laughable price for both GPUs. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the second-tier RDNA 3 card, coming in just $100 below the top card in the chiplet GPU stack, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but with a 10% dip in gaming performance.

If you were spending that much cash, you'd always kick yourself for not spending that little bit more on the clearly superior card. Thankfully that performance delta has only grown, and now you can pick up the RX 7900 XT for $699.99 at Newegg that makes it a far more tempting proposition.

The cheapest RX 7900 XTX I can find is $920, which means you're spending 24% less cash on an RX 7900 XT for 90% of the gaming performance of the top card. Those are some numbers I'm a lot more comfortable with.

The tale around the RTX 4070 Ti, however, is even more laughable than the original $899 price tag, and that's because it was priced that way under its original name: the RTX 4080 12GB. Thankfully that card was unlaunched and later relaunched with a new RTX 4070 Ti name and a $799 price tag instead.

Which was still too much for the cut down AD104 silicon at its heart and the 192-bit memory bus supporting that 12GB framebuffer.

Still, it was cheaper at the time compared with the RX 7900 XT, and that gave it the necessary leg-up against the 20GB AMD competition, along with its DLSS and Frame Generation features, and effective parity in performance.

Thanks to the release of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, with its foolish double-suffixed name, and the cut in production of this older card, the remaining RTX 4070 Ti stock on the shelves is mercifully seeing a drop in price. You can now grab the MSI Ventus RTX 4070 Ti for $699.99 at Newegg.

Thought that does just bring it along side with the RX 7900 XT now in terms of pricing and all-round performance. But there is a nuance to that parity of gaming prowess, however, and that's down to the lead the AMD card regularly has when it comes to purely rasterized games, and the corresponding boon the Nvidia card has when you enable ray tracing features.

The RX 7900 XT does also come with that wider 320-bit memory bus and 20GB of GDDR6 versus the RTX 4070 Ti and its 192-bit bus with 12GB GDDR6X. So, if greater video memory is a deal-maker for you then your choice is obvious.

What I will say is that the ASRock version of the RX 7900 XT feels like the better third-party graphics card compared with the MSI Ventus cooler strapped to the RTX 4070 Ti in this deal. The MSI card is going to have to work its twin fans harder to keep it cool than a triple-fan array, which ought to make the ASRock card quieter.

In the end, though, we have two cards here, with significant discounts that make them far more tempting than either ever were at full price, and you will not be disappointed with your 1440p or even your 4K gaming performance for this money. Remember, the RTX 4070 Super launched at only $100 less than this, and that's another 10% off in gaming frame rates—and realistically is only available for well above its MSRP at this point.