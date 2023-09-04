There's an invincibility exploit in Diablo 4's PvP zones

Diablo 4 players are reporting a bug (via GamesRadar) that enables characters to become invincible inside player versus player zones, ignoring all damage from both monsters and other players. While PvP isn't the dominant way to play Diablo 4, for those who enjoy it, this is about as frustrating as bugs get.

The bug is easy to replicate, allowing pretty much anyone to exploit it by just standing in a particular spot and using a particular sequence of abilities and a scroll—it can also be done with any class.

The bug was apparently first found last week and reported on Blizzard's forums, complete with how to easily replicate the bug itself. "Even without considering that PvP is endgame content, this is a very serious and critical bug that ruins the gameplay," said the poster.

As of press time there are numerous reports on social media with clips of invincible players trolling others and being toxic—or just messing around. More than few people just seem happy to use their invulnerable status to farm gold and items in PvP zones without any worry of reprisal from NPCs or other players.

There's no official response from Blizzard as of yet. PC Gamer has reached out and will respond if we get an update on the situation.