There are now Halo stickers in CS:GO

Changes are afoot in CS:GO – not only does it now have characters, but it's getting a little bit of Halo thrown into the mix. Specifically, a Halo Sticker Capsule is now purchasable in-game, and as you'd expect, it's all Halo-themed stuff.

Here are what the stickers look like:

Today we're excited to ship the @Halo Sticker Capsule in CS:GO! As an added bonus, users who purchase and play The Master Chief Collection on Steam will receive an exclusive Halo Music Kit in CS:GO. pic.twitter.com/s41vyGqMhqNovember 26, 2019

Additionally, owners of the Master Chief Collection on Steam "after they accrue sufficient playtime in the game" (which I'm taking to mean, after the two hour refund cut-off), will receive The Master Chief Collection Music Kit. Just in case you want this one shooter to look and feel a bit more like another shooter.

There are some other small fixes and improvements in the latest CS:GO update, you can read all about them here.