Theatre of War 3: Korea demo gives you one hour of war

If you fancy getting into an extremely detailed war sim today, RPS have spotted a new demo for Theatre of War 3. The trial gives you sixty minutes of unrestricted access to the game's singleplayer and multiplayer modes and even the mission editor. The Theatre of War games have always been challenging and detailed war sims, with a heavy emphasis on spotting, micromanagement, and carefully maintaining your heavy armour against every mathematically modelled shell. The game's out now, and you can find out more on the official Theatre of War 3: Korea site . You'll find the launch trailer below.