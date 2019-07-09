The zombie apocalypse has come to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Not content with being stuck in Zombies mode, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's undead menace has broken lose and spread to the rest of the game, kicking off a zombie apocalypse. Operation Apocalypse Z is out today on PS4 and will appear on PC at a later date.

The zombie update brings with it new monsters, weapons, maps and more in both the Zombies mode itself and the normally zombie-free regular multiplayer modes and Blackout.

In Zombies mode, there's a new story and a massive new version of the Nuketown map, where the residents of the sleepy '50s town have started craving brains. Below the town, you'll be fighting more monsters in a secret facility full of prototype weapons, including a new ray gun that you'll be able to use.

Treyarch says its 400 percent larger than the original Nuketown map and has twice as much dialogue as previous Zombies mode episodes. You'll also be able to play as characters from both Primis and Ultimis storylines together for the first time.

Blackouts maps are getting an undead update, too, with thick fog, corpses and plenty of blood giving the original map a less welcoming atmosphere, while Alcatraz is getting a night variant and a horde mode that flings more types of zombies into the map via portals. New characters, weapons and a motorbike are also coming.

Multiplayer mode's getting a new specialist, the robotic Reaper; a free-for-all game mode where you can only use crossbows, knives and axes; and three new maps, each of them inspired by the undead. You can even visit (and fight inside) a museum that's full of artefacts from the Zombies mode.

For more details, check out the Operation Apocalypse Z overview. It's available now on PS4 and next week on PC.