The Yakuza Bundle is criminally cheap on Steam right now

Yakuza's arrival on PC back in 2018 was a real treat, finally putting some of Japan's finest open-world RPGs on PC after more than a decade of console exclusivity. If you're yet to meet Kazuma Kiryu and pals, there's not been a better opportunity to jump in, as all three PC versions have shed their price on Steam.

Steam's Best of Japan sale is really just a random assortment of Sega games, but there are a couple of standouts. The Yakuza Bundle collects Yakuza 0, the '80s prequel, as well as Kiwami and Kiwami 2, the remakes of the first two games. That's hundreds of hours of brawling and misadventures, and by the time you're finished there's a good chance there will be more of them on PC.

The bundle's been reduced to £21.25/$26.97, but all the games are also on sale individually. If you want to go chronologically, you should grab Yakuza 0 first, and conveniently it's also the cheapest at £3.74/$5. It's the best of the trio, too, with Phil Savage calling it "one of the most idiosyncratic and downright charming games around" in his Yakuza 0 review.

Valkyria Chronicles 4, Sega's turn-based tactics game, is the cheapest it's been on Steam, too, along with its predecessor. They're character-heavy anime romps loosely based on World War 2, and there isn't really anything else like them on PC. They're also just great strategy games. You can get both of them in a bundle for £18.97/$24.28.

The Best of Japan sale will run until March 10.