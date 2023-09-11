The 'world's smallest VR headset' is finally shipping out pre-orders in the US

As someone who's recently become a VR convert, the one big complaint I (along with other VR users) have is how the headset's weight can keep me from gaming for long periods. Bigscreen aims to solve that problem by releasing Beyond, a pair of lightweight, compact VR glasses that look like sci-fi goggles straight out of Cyberpunk 2077.



The Bigscreen Beyond only weighs 127 grams, which makes it nearly four times lighter than our favorite VR headset, the Meta Quest 2. Size-wise, the wired headset is only 143mm long and 52mm thick and can fit in the palm of your hand, at least according to the video above.



The Beyond uses pancake lenses like the Meta Quest Pro, which provides the 3D effect of VR with less space. Behind them are a pair of MicroOLED displays with a total resolution of 5,120 x 2,560, or 2,560 x 2,560 per eye, at up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The big difference in the Beyond (aside from its size and shape) is that it's made to order. When you order the device, you're asked to submit a 3D face scan so the headset is built to your head shape and IPD (interpupillary distance). This ensures you the best possible fit; however, you can't adjust the IPD after the fact, so you won't be able to share the headset with other people unless they somehow have the same exact eyes as you.

I'm okay with that compromise if it means I can play VR games without wearing my glasses. The Beyond is fully compatible with SteamVR, though you'll have to get a Steam VR base station and a couple of Index VR controllers to play.

The Bigscreen Beyond retails for $1,000 and is now shipping to US customers, with international orders going out at the end of the year.