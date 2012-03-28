The World Cyber Games are dead (to us)

The World Cyber Games, once labelled the "e-sports Olympics" for its popularity, is to be rebranded as a mobile only games festival, according to a leaked email attributed to World Cyber Games CEO Brad Lee, which fell into Cadred's hands.

"we had been committed to the PC-Based gaming event for long time. We have witnessed that there have been many companies and organizations who went out of business because they didn't put effort to change. Therefore we concluded that we should create WCG's new identity," says the mail.

"Under this circumstance, we made a hard decision that we should bring the mobile, new key sector in the game industry, in our event concept. Hence, WCG decided to start the Mobile Game-Based Festival."

GameArena received confirmation that the leak was genuine from the WCG's Australian representative. The memo concludes by saying that “there will be no longer present event module, such as Pan Championship, and PC-Based National Finals. And, the official game titles of WCG will consist of mobile games.”

The yearly event has been in decline in recent years in spite of the resurgent esports scene. With Dota 2, CS:GO and Heart of the Swarm on the horizon, it's a strange time to get out of esports.

We'll always have the theme tune, though. BEYOND THE GAAAME!