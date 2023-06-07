The Witcher community rallies around Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle after he reveals cancer diagnosis

Cockle said he has "full blown prostate cancer," but treatment is going well.

The Witcher community is coming out in support of Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in CD Projekt's Witcher game trilogy and occasional drinking partner of PC Gamer writers, who revealed on Twitter yesterday that he has cancer.

"I had no idea. Random check and Boom… I have full blown prostate cancer," Cockle tweeted. "Treatment ongoing but looking good so far. Men over 50… get a PSA test… just in case."

Cockle's tweet inspired an outpouring of support on social media. Fans on The Witcher and Witcher 3 subreddits are sending "get well soon" wishes, and users on Twitter are rallying behind him too:

The good news amidst all of this is that prostate cancer is one of the most treatable: Johns Hopkins, for instance, says that "the overall prognosis for prostate cancer is among the best of all cancers," and because most cases are caught relatively early and are curable, "the average long-term prognosis for prostate cancer is quite encouraging." 

Cockle hasn't commented further on his diagnosis, but his advice is correct and should be heeded: If you're a man over 50, get tested—just in case.

