The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine trailer teases trouble in Toussaint

If you want to know more about the soon-to-be-released Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine, which sounds awfully close to a full-on Witcher game in its own right, have a look at our spoiler-free preview that went up earlier today. And if you'd prefer to eyeball some gorgeous scenery, listen to a spot of lovely music, and maybe suffer through a few flashbacks to the hideous man-eater skulking in the shadows, waiting for your guard to drop, then pop this way instead.

It's clearly a teaser, not a trailer, and the exact opposite of full-blown cinematics like Killing Monsters or A Night to Remember. But that's okay. By now, we have a pretty good idea of how Geralt rolls, and how he always seems able to stumble over trouble, even in beautiful places like Toussaint. We know how this story goes, right?

CD Projekt says Blood and Wine will represent the end of Geralt's witchering days. If that means a proper retirement, rather than a grisly death at the hands of some nocturnal horror, then he's certainly picked a lovely place for it. Except for, you know, that nocturnal horror hiding in the rafters. But I'm sure that'll work itself out eventually.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine comes out on May 31. Now seriously, read our preview.

