The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine launch trailer is packed with unspeakable evil

I had to double check the date, but yes, here we have the launch trailer for The Witcher 3's massive Blood and Wine expansion. That is, the launch trailer for an expansion that's still a week away. Does that make sense? No. Is the trailer packed with unmentionably horrible monsters? You're darn right it is.

CD Projekt Red has broken out the bestiary for Geralt's trip to Toussaint. I spied the nightmarish giant centipedes of the Witcher 1, a smattering of barghests (the beast!), and something that resembles a Dark Souls boss. Proper witcher's work.

Interesting choice of soundtrack, but I suppose it's hard to conjure primal rage on the lute.

Blood and Wine releases May 31, and Tom has a preview to whet your blade.