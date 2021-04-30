The WD Black 5TB P10 is an excellent external HDD and it's on sale for $100

Backing up your data is not exactly a thrilling experience, but you'll be glad you did it, if something bad ever happens to your files or primary storage device. That's where WD's Black P10 Game Drive can help, and the most capacious model (5TB) can be had for just $99.99 at Newegg right now.

It's on sale for $129.99 (down from $149.99), and if you apply coupon code BACKUP737 at checkout, Newegg will slice an additional $30 off the price, bringing this drive down to an all-time low (we've never seen it sell for less than $119.99).

Stylish Storage WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive | USB 3.2 | $149.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $50)

The P10 is a stylish drive that offers a big chunk of storage space to back up your games and other data. It's also priced at an all-time low, after applying coupon code BACKUP737 at checkout.



This unit is packing a 5TB hard drive inside, not a solid state drive (5TB of SSD storage for a Benjamin would be nice, but it's not happening any time soon). What we like about this drive is that it comes from a reputable manufacturer, it's relatively stylish (as far as portable storage goes), and offers a lot of storage to back up your files.

The P10 features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. When we tested this drive, synthetic benchmarking topped out at 130MB/s for reads and 125MB/s for writes.

Real world performance is the more relevant metric, since you're presumably not purchasing an external HDD to run benchmarks. It fared pretty well in that regard—it took 57 seconds to copy Hearthstone, which weighs in at 3.4GB, and 16 minutes and 35 seconds to copy World of Warcraft with a mixture of big and small files totaling 73.8GB. Those speeds average out to 61MB/s and 75MB/s, respectively.

Those are decent speeds overall. Obviously an SSD would be faster, but you get less storage space for your money. For example, Samsung's T5 SSD is one of the best external drives around, and it costs $129.99 for 1TB. It really comes down to which you prioritize more, capacity or speed. If it's the former, this P10 deal is worth consideration.