The Vatican has its own Minecraft server

In September Father Robert Ballecer, a former tech blogger and host of The Week in Tech as well as a Catholic priest, asked his 23,000 Twitter followers which game he should "spin up a few servers for" in the Vatican. Given the options of Minecraft, RUST, Ark, and Team Fortress 2, 64% of them voted for the classic crafting game. And that's why the Vatican now has its own Minecraft server.

The idea is to create a place for "gamers who want a little less 'toxic' and a bit more community", and as Ballecer told Rome Reports, "You can invite people who want to be creative, who don't want to be toxic, and you create an environment in which people can express themselves and build up a relationship. And the relationship thing is the most important part. That's ultimately what I want to do with the server."

It's open now, and you can point your client at minecraft.digitaljesuit.com to test it out.