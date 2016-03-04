The top leaders in pro League of Legends

League of Legends has its share of superstar aces—the Fakers and Bjergsens that grace the weekly streams with explosive plays and mechanical miracles. But while they tend to hog the spotlight, the nature of the game is such that they rarely win it alone—or are even the primary reasons for why the win occurs.

There's a stark difference between a lean mean tournament-winning machine and a floundering gang of solo-queue warriors, and leadership has historically been the biggest difference. The term "team captain" isn't necessarily applicable to every organization—depending on the roster, shotcalling can be split based on phases, roles, or various other means of decision-making. But eight names in particular stand out anyway for the undoubted influence they've had on their teams.

