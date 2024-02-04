The T'au are coming to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the turn-based strategy game whose singleplayer campaign casts you as 40K's ultimate goth space marines, is adding another DLC faction. Joining the previously added Sisters of Battle, Necrons, Orks, and Daemons of Khorne will be the technogoth universe's resident mech-piloting alien weebs, the T'au.

Battlesector's T'au army includes a variety of battlesuits you can tell Shinji to get in, including the camouflaged XV95 Ghostkeel, the heavily shielded XV104 Riptide, and the weakness-detecting XV88 Broadside. On the more elite side, there's the XV8 Crisis Battlesuit Team and the sneaky XV25 Stealth Battlesuits.

The T'au command unit, the Ethereal, can also pilot a battlesuit, whether the heavy-armor Enforcer or the more agile Coldstar. Ethereals also have access to a couple of special abilities: Sense of Stone, which heightens their hardiness, and Zephyr's Grace, which boosts their speed and stealthiness.

The T'au also have access to assault teams of Fire Warriors and Pathfinder scouts, as well as non-mech vehicles units like the TX4 Piranha and Hammerhead Gunship. One downside of these vehicles is their tendency to explode when destroyed, so try to stand well clear once their grav thrusters fail.

As with Battlesector's other DLC factions, the T'au will be playable in conquest and horde mode as well as multiplayer, but won't have a singleplayer campaign. Which is a bit of a shame given how solid the Blood Angels versus Tyranids story mode of the base game is, but I suspect we'll have to wait for a sequel until we get another of those. The T'au DLC will be available from February 15 on Steam, GOG, and Epic.

