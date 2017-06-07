The Swords of Ditto is a whimsical topdown action RPG, coming next year

It's not like there's a shortage of cartoonish topdown action RPGs on PC, especially of the pixellated variety, but The Swords of Ditto is too lovely looking to ignore. The latest game to join Devolver Digital's roster, its the work of onebitbeyond, which boasts former Curve Studios (Stealth Inc 2, Stealth Bastard) creative director Jonathan Biddle at its helm.

The trailer embedded below will give you a good idea of the tone they're going for: it looks like something The Behemoth would do, with its beautifully illustrated worlds and bright colour schemes. The game will boast two-player cooperative play and appears to boast the rhythm of a rogue-lite, if this description is anything to go by.

"Players will become one of the legendary heroes of the Island of Ditto and battle through each unique legend alone or alongside cooperative companion," the description reads. "Each legend becomes their own as every success and failure are recorded in the tomes of Ditto and have an effect on subsequent adventures. Banish Mormo in one legend and the next generation’s heroes will find a more joyful land, fail and darkness begins to envelope the island. Heroes will also be able to find the monuments and even loot from the adventurers that came before them to take along on their crusade."

The game will get a full gameplay reveal on Monday, though the trailer below has a bit of footage to peruse. It's due to release in 2018.