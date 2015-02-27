The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition 8K gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

The Secret of Monkey Island is one of the best adventure games of all time. And we love the original's pixel graphics, which were charming and full of character and wonderfully expressive back in 1990. That pixel art is still great today. But we also love the 2009 Special Edition's makeover, which trades blocky pixels for a more painterly, colorful look. It's vibrant and atmospheric. And it comes with another bonus: being able to run the game at very, very high resolutions.

Using Durante's GeDoSaTo, we were able to downsample The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition from 8K to a very sharp 1440p. Downsampling isn't effective for 2D games the way it is for 3D, because there isn't 3D geometry to render at higher resolutions. The original art is only so high-res. Downsampled, Monkey Island's backgrounds still make for great wallpapers.

Enjoy this tour of Melee Island. Remember to click the "expand" button on an image if you want to download the full-res version.