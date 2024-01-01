The PC Gamer tech team's New Year's resolutions

Movin' and upgradin'

My New Year resolution: My main new year's resolution is to move my PC setup out of my front room and into the cabin in my garden. It's a project in a frustratingly static state at the moment, where I'd ripped the front off the old wooden structure and replaced it with glass, where we'd almost fully insulated the walls and ceiling… when the roof started leaking.



That brought everything dribbling to a halt while the roof was repaired and now the cabin's sat there in the garden taunting me. It's now dry, but there's electric cabling dangling from the roof where the new LED spots are going, with thick insulation waiting to be cut and fitted around it, and the 9mm hardwood boards are still sitting in a virtual trolley waiting to be bought and nailed into place to give me walls.



It feels a long way off, but eventually this year I will be moving my PC. But my other resolution is to evolve that setup, and potentially actually shift out of my desk-as-a-PC situation and move back into a tower case. I want to upgrade my processor—the old Comet Lake Core i9 is fine, but it's easily the weakest part of my machine and I'm craving a change. Will I stick with Intel or will I change over to AMD? I'm tempted by Zen 4, I have to admit, and I might just make that switch.



My final new year's resolution is about upcoming games. On one hand I'm going to try very hard not to get too excited about Star Wars: Outlaws so I can avoid the very real possibility of complete disappointment. And on the other, I'm going to pretend that GTA V was the last entry in the series and will countenance no talk of any other instalment ever actually being released.