The Outer Worlds' first DLC expansion will add 'a substantial amount of content'

Obsidian's Nebula Award-winning sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds will its first big DLC expansion in September with the release of Peril on Gorgon, announced today during Microsoft's big Xbox Games Showcase event.

Peril on Gorgon had previously been teased with a strange message that recently appeared on The Outer Worlds website, telling visitors that, "On Gorgon, it's always... Adrena-Time (made with real xenocyte waste!)"

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Gorgon, it turns out, is an asteroid that players will travel to as they investigate the mysterious origins of Adrena-Time, a consumable that increases movement and melee attack speed—and causes an attribute-draining "Adrena-Time Crash" after the rush passes. Space drugs: gotta love 'em.

The DLC will add "a substantial amount of content" to the game, Obsidian said, with a "noir-tinged adventure" and new weapons, armor, perks, flaws, and more. It's set to come out on September 9 at a cost of $15, and will also be available in a two-part expansion pass that will sell for $25. More details on that pass will be revealed later. For now, you can check out some Peril on Gorgon screens below.