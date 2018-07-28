The London Spitfire win the Overwatch League inaugural Grand Finals

The London Spitfire are your Overwatch League season one champions, winning the inaugural trophy and a $1,000,000 prize. The roster of Korean players, lead by DPS superstars Ji-hyeok "Birdring" Kim and Jun-young "Profit" Park won 3-0 in a dominating fashion over the Philadelphia Fusion in day two of the OWL Grand Finals, winning the overall series 2-0.

London won the first match of the series 3-1, thanks to some clutch ultimates and some absurd plays by Profit. Philly had a long road ahead of them if they were to fight back into the series, but London quickly struck their hopes down with a lights-out performance all day long.

"We had to go through a lot of stuff to get where we are, both mentally, emotionally, and gameplay-wise," said Spitfire coach Cheol-yong "Agape" Hong in a post-match press conference. "Once I realized we won, all of those times went through my head, so I became somewhat emotional."

"Today we came with a different mentality," Philadelphia Fusion support player Neptuno said after the game. "We played really happy, and played our best. We took a while to adapt, but we tried our best and our attitude was really good."

London, on the other hand, had some savage words for their vanquished opponents:

"I didn't think it would be this easy," said Spitfire support Seung-tae "Bdosin" Choi. "Next year I hope we play a stronger team."

With the inaugural season of Overwatch League in the books, the next thing on the horizon for Overwatch esports is the Overwatch League All-Star weekend in August, which will introduce at least two new skins to the game. Beyond that, players from around the world will soon ompete for the chance to play in the Overwatch World Cup at BlizzCon later this year.