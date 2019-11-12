The Legend of Bum-Bo, a prequel to The Binding of Isaac, is out now

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen)

Edmund McMillen, he of The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy and The End is Nigh fame, has just released a new game. The Legend of Bum-Bo is a "puzzle based deckbuilding roguelike" which undoubtedly looks like a McMillen game, except it has a gloriously unusual cardboard cut-out aesthetic.

Co-developed with James Interactive, it's described as a prequel to The Binding of Isaac, and one of its features is "poop".

"...Players collect hordes of items that can be modified, upgraded and comboed with others in many interesting ways," so reads the Steam description. "Play as one of many Bum-bo, each with its own unique abilities, as they smash, bash and splash their way through a variety of cardboard monstrosities, giant bosses and dark personal urges..."

Check out the release trailer below: