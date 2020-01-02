Popular

The Epic Games Store kicks off 2020 with a trio of free games

By

Darksiders, Darksiders 2 and Steep are free for a week.

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Epic's 12 Days of Free Games is over, but for the start of the new year the store is now giving away a trio of freebies, which you've got a week to grab. The Holiday Sale, which was meant to end yesterday, has also been extended, so you've got another week to get discounts on Control, Red Dead Redemption 2 and a bunch of other recent releases.

This week's free games will let you slaughter your way through post-apocalyptic cities, monster-infested fantasy realms and then cap it all off with a leisurely tumble down a picturesque mountain. 

The first two Darksiders, available in their Warmastered and Deathfinitive Edition forms, are the best of the series, which peaked with the second game but has apparently had a bit of a return to form thanks to the Darksiders Genesis spin-off. If you fancy a more linear action adventure romp, the first game should keep you busy, while the sequel developed open-world RPG tendencies and you also get to play as a sad goth boy. 

If the only slaying you want to do is on the slopes (it's only the start of the year, I promise I'll get better), Steep should have you covered. It's an open-world winter sports affair where you can ski, glide around in a wingsuit and enjoy some brisk exercise with not a single demon in sight. 

All three games are free until January 9. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments