The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim screenshots have magic battle axes, magic bows, furious Orcs

Just three weeks remain before we get to explore Skyrim. Three long, agonising weeks. Why can't it be November 11 today? Why does time have to be so remorselessly linear? We'd happily break the space-time continuum to get a bit closer to release day, but instead we'll have to settle for ten new screenshots showing some gorgeous, muted vistas, ice golems and assassinations. If you want a preview of our facial expressions when we boot up Skyrim for the first time, look no further than the first image of an undead warrior so excited to be in Skyrim that he just can't hide it.

If these screenshots fail to quench your Skyrim hunger, check out our huge Skyrim preview , a tale of theft, murder, exploration, alchemy and more theft.