The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited goes live

The Elder Scrolls Online's toughest monster has just now been vanquished: its subscription fee. Its now relaunched as The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, the clunky name chosen to signify that players no longer need to pay down a monthly stipend to access its world.

Rather than go fully free-to-play, TESO has opted to take The Secret World route—slipping into a Guild Wars-style model of paying for the game itself, sans a monthly fee. If you're an existing player interested in how the new version works, or what the ESO Plus membership is all about, head over to this FAQ.

Chris wasn't a big fan of TESO when it launched—his experiences with the game coloured by the fact that it wasn't very good. It's since had some work put into it, and it's these updates that are the focus of a new trailer released for the Tamriel Unlimited launch.

Can this new payment model tempt you into The Elder Scrolls Online?