The Elder Scrolls Online is returning to Vvardenfall in Shadow Over Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls Online (opens in new tab) is headed back to the magical island of Vvardenfall in Shadow Over Morrowind, a new adventure announced during today's Xbox—Bethesda Developer Direct livestream.

Shadow Over Morrowind will get underway with the Scribes of Fate dungeon DLC, which will feature two new four-player PvE dungeons: Scrivener's Hall, home of the acolytes of the Scribes of Mora, and Bal Sunnar, where players must contend with dangerous temporal magic. A few months after that, the Necrom chapter will kick things off in earnest, adding an estimated 30 hours of new story content set in two new zones along eastern Morrowind, along with two new companions and—this is the big one—a new playable class called the Arcanist, whose power is drawn from Hermaeus Mora, the Daedric prince of knowledge and memory.

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate will go live on PC on March 13, and on Xbox and PlayStation on March 28. Necrom is set to follow on June 5 for PC, and June 20 for consoles. If you didn't see it live, you can watch the full reveal of Shadow Over Morrowind below.

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)