The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones is coming in February

Bethesda's Tamrielic MMO The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a new DLC pack in February called Dragon Bones that will feature a pair of brand-new dungeons populated with new and old enemies who are dead-set on unleashing "the deadliest plague Tamriel has ever known." Named Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair, each of the new dungeons will be available in normal and veteran modes, with a veteran Hard Mode boss waiting at the end of each.

The release of Dragon Bones will come alongside the rollout of Update 17, which will bring the Outfit System to the base game that enables players to customize their appearance regardless of the gear they actually have equipped. It will also add two new Battlegrounds, Mor Khazgur and Deeping Drome (you'll need TESO: Morrowind to access them, however), home storage, and a new level-up system and Skills Advisor tool that will "help you make wiser, more engaging decisions about character advancement and provide you with suggestions on your character's build and use of gameplay mechanics."

"Every time one of your characters gains a level, you will receive gameplay tips and useful rewards. These rewards will include gold, crafting materials, and consumables, and certain key leveling milestones will even reward you with a new mount or a Crown Crate," Bethesda explained.

"With the Skills Advisor tool, you'll also be able to get more information on the many options available for your character's Skills, Abilities, and use of certain in-game mechanics. If you are new or unfamiliar with aspects of ESO's advancement system, these two additions will help give you a better understanding of the choices available to you as you level up your characters."

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones will be free for ESO Plus members, and available for purchase through the in-game store for everyone else. The newness and improvements in Update 17 are free for everyone.