The Division 2 will have 50-person clans with their own progression system

With The Division 2's launch only a few weeks away, Ubisoft has unveiled the game's clan system. It's a big step up from the first game's non-existent system, letting you make and manage them in-game where you can all work towards common goals and earn clan XP. You even get a wing of the White House to live in, which I'm sure will look lovely once you clear out all McDonalds garbage left by the previous tenant.

The ability to create a clan will be unlocked in The Division 2's story, and then all you need is three other people to join you. Ubisoft wants to create smaller communities who work together, so there's a 50 account limit to each clan, though payers can make up to four characters each.

If you join a clan, you'll get updates and messages from fellow members of the group via the clan feed, along with two voice channels that can support up to 25 members each. While looking for a clan to join, a search feature will let you tailor the results to your playstyle, language and region.

Everything clan members do in-game will net the clan XP, which can then be used to level up the clan and get unnamed "additional benefits" and extra customisation options for your clan's insignia. You'll also be able to work together on weekly projects that reward everyone and focus on a specific aspect of the game. Hitting XP goals will also unlock three tiers of rewards.

Finally, there's your new digs: the East Wing of the White House. You can hang out with your clan buds, stash items and hit up the clan vendor. The latter's stock will improve as your clan levels up, and you'll eventually be able to buy unique headgear with your clan's insignia.

It sounds like there's a lot you can get out of joining a clan this time around. I might even be tempted to socialise! You can start searching for your new clan when The Division 2 launches on March 15.