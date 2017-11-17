Popular

The Darkness 2 is very cheap on Steam right now

By

An FPS with bonus creepy tentacles.

The Darkness 2 was a great horror FPS, chiefly because the protagonist boasted some hectic tentacles with which he could eviscerate foes. But it also told a great yarn and had a neat cell-shaded aesthetic. Back when it released in 2012, the market was flooded with COD and COD-alikes and everyone was a bit fed up with linear FPS games. But they aren't anymore, are they? It's among our favourite overlooked shooters.

Anyway, the game is currently $5.99 on Steam – down from the usual $39.99. You can also get a four-pack for $17.99, which is a good idea if you want to make the most of the game's co-op mode with three other friends. If you've just completed the new Wolfenstein and need another punchy shooter with a cool story, you might as well give it a shot.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments