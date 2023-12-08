The creators of Persona 5 are venturing into sword and sorcery, and it could be what gets me finally playing an Atlus RPG

By Harvey Randall
published

Long overdue.

An effeminate, pretty character from ATLUS West's new game, MEtaphor: ReFantanzio, cocks their head to the side and smirks.
(Image credit: ATLUS West)

At The Game Awards, a trailer for Atlus' upcoming RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio made its second debut (third, if you count its former moniker Project ReFantasy—though the art style has changed a whole lot). I'd love to talk about how excited I am for it, but first I need to get a confession out of the way: I have never played a Persona game. Here's another: I have no idea why I haven't played a Persona game.

In theory, Persona should be right up my alley. It's a heinously popular, story-focused series with an elevator pitch designed to develop characters, letting you literally see what's going on inside their head. The series has gorgeous artwork, a banging soundtrack, and some of the best UI design in recent memory. We awarded a very rare score of 94 in our Persona 5 review, for goodness' sakes: I should objectively have a great time.

It's not like RPGs aren't my thing. My every waking hour has been consumed by Baldur's Gate 3 since it came out, and I perpetually refuse to shut up about tabletop games. Long stories don't phase me, either. I've finished Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn all the way through to Endwalker without skipping a single cutscene. Do you have any idea how long that takes? I even mostly understand Urianger, a man who speaks in Shakespearean prose for no reason. 'Tis a feat most perplexing, pray understand mine plight.

But somehow, inexplicably, Persona and I have always travelled parallel to each other. Trains passing in the night. I feel like it's too late for me to change that, somehow: yes, I know that's absurd, and that most Persona games follow wholly different casts a la Final Fantasy.

I've even been a latecomer before. Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 were before my time, and FF14 was my first Final Fantasy title, bar some time spent with FF12. That was, however, before I was a smart enough sprog to properly use the Gambit system, so I never made it very far.

Maybe it's Persona's slice-of-life elements. I like sword-and-sorcery fantasy a good deal more than its modern counterpart. Nattering with your mates near a campfire under the stars, travelling the open road—these things will always appeal to me more than attending school and working retail.

While I adore the idea of delving into someone's mind and fighting off their demons as a concept, in practice I also think that's kept me away. I like worldbuilding, and it's hard to get into the texture of a setting that's literally a figment of someone's imagination—no matter how real Persona makes it.

Persona 3, 4 and 5's protagonists.

(Image credit: Atlus)

With Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus' penchant for off-the-wall enemy design excites me precisely because I know all its creatures are real. They exist in the world. Somebody put that weird, lumpy onion boy in a leg and gave it tiny booties, and I wanna find out who.

The trailer also highlights its artists, and with very good reason. Concept Artist Koda Kazuma has worked on Nier: Automata, while Mechanical Designer Ikuto Yamashita has designed mechs for a little anime called Neon Genesis Evangelion. That's some major pedigree.

I think, most of all, I'm just excited to be introduced to Atlus' games with an entirely new game. There's a difference between 'finally seeing what all the fuss is about' and discovering something new with everybody else, and I find the latter far more exciting. Besides, who knows, maybe Metaphor: ReFantazio'll finally get me to play some Persona, too. It'll be coming to PC in the Fall of 2024.

Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

See comments