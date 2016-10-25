The Clockwork Empires launch trailer is a tale of colonial misery and madness

The neo-Victorian Cthulhu colony simulator Clockwork Empires comes out tomorrow, which means we have just one more chance to watch a video of digital settlers working toward a happy, prosperous life, only to fall prey to incompetent middle management and the otherworldly clutches of unearthly horrors. Enjoy!

Clockwork Empires is pretty much exactly what the trailer makes it out to be. It starts off as a relatively straightforward pseudo-Industrial Age city building/management sim, but eventually confronts players with what you might call "non-standard" problems, like babbling Fishmen, cannibalistic colonists, and tentacled obsidian beasts from beyond the fourth dimension.

It's good to have an armored corps to call on when things go sideways, but even that effort sounds almost doomed to failure. As Gaslamp Games said when the launch date was announced, you can struggle to save your colony or you can let it all go to Hell: "Either way, in true Bureaucratic fashion, you will bring Glory to the Clockwork Empire."

Clockwork Empires is available now as an Early Access title on Steam, ahead of its full launch tomorrow as a real game. Find out more at clockworkempires.com.