The Cat Machine is out, lets you build machines for cats

I wrote about The Cat Machine a couple of months ago, and now The Cat Machine is a game that you can buy, own and play—likely in that order. It's a puzzle game about logic and cats, in which you must send trains of felines around custom built and same-coloured tracks in order to fling them into the air so as to keep the Earth in stable orbit. Logic!

It's a light-hearted affair, but with the potential for some infuriating difficult puzzles down the line. I haven't got that far yet, having only just jumped out of Tutorial Station. Nevertheless, there's some definite promise. And a science cat called Science Cat.

Here's the Steam page. The Cat Machine is 10% off for the next 30 minutes—because it was actually released last week, and I'm only just getting around to posting about it.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
