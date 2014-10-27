The Black Glove trailer delves deeper into The Equinox

Generally speaking, I enjoy games that can't easily be explained with a promotional trailer or a two-paragraph synopsis. By that measure, and based on the new trailer that hit YouTube today, I am going to absolutely love The Black Glove—if it gets made.

"We sometimes fall astray, take the wrong path, become lost in a maze of indecision," the narrator says, after welcoming us to the inner sanctum of The Equinox. "But what if there was a way to turn mistakes into missteps?" And then we cut to some gameplay from a 1982-ish arcade game called The Maze of the Space Minotaur.

Well, okay then. There's a very Twilight Zone-like atmosphere to the trailer, and the developers' BioShock roots are obvious in the wonderfully period-piece visual style. Then. suddenly, yawning skull-face death robot! I'm not sure what it means either, but I'm certainly looking forward to finding out. Unfortunately, I may not have that opportunity: With 11 days left in the Kickstarter, Day For Night Games has raised only $120,000, well short of its $550,000 goal.