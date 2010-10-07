The Ball gets commercial publish date

The Ball, an Unreal Tournament 3 mod that came second place in this year's Make Something Unreal competition, is being published by former winners Tripwire Interactive. It's a first person puzzler where you have a giant... ball. Shut up, it looks great.

It'll be out on the 26th of October on Steam and in retail stores in Eastern Europe, and it'll cost $19.99. If you own Killing Floor and pre-order from the 18th, though, you'll get the protagonist from The Ball as a playable character in Killing Floor. HMM .

You can keep up with the game here .

[via Shacknews ]