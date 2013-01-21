The 90s Arcade Racer: vibrant racing action makes a Kickstarter pit-stop

While the title is clearly sticking to nostalgia's slipstream, there's a lot to appreciate about The 90s Arcade Racer's Kickstarter bid. Especially after the numerous attempts of old-school developers to cajole money out of fans by looking at a camera with nothing but their empty pockets and saying, "remember how good games used to be? Remember your credit card details? Exactly. "

Pelikan13's Daytona USA inspired arcade racer is already well into production, with the Kickstarter trailer showing plenty of fast, furious and vibrant action. The development roadblock for this one-man production is simply the cost of developing new cars and tracks.

Here's the video. Keep an eye out for the random dinosaur head.

As you can see, it's already looking incredibly slick. The Kickstarter had a great first weekend, raising over a quarter of the modest £10,000 goal with 27 days to go. Pelikan13 also plans to hire a second developer if the Kickstarter hits £20,000, letting him focus on new assets and design features. You can help fund The 90s Arcade Racer here .

And yes, I'm aware that the game is actually called The 90's Arcade Racer, but that's just wrong.

Thanks, RPS .