Tencent seemingly still pursuing Bluehole takeover bid

Chinese tech company Tencent is apparently still pursuing the acquisition of PlayerUnknown's Battleground creator Bluehole—having had a bid turned down prior to the shooter's runaway success.

As reported by The Korean Times (via GamesIndustry.biz), the tech juggernaut is thought to be the only company that has the stature to manage the takeover—including the likes of Nexon or NCSOFT—against the speed of which Bluehole has grown since PUBG arrived in Early Access in March.

The Korean Times suggests an IPO (initial public offering) is "out of the question" while Bluhole founder (and 20.4 percent company stakeholder) Chang Byung-gyu holds a government position as the Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee's chairman.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that IHS Markit analyst Piers Harding-Rolls had this to say of Tencent's supposed moves:

"If true this is big news (although expected) and also adds another perspective to Tencent's recently announced copycat mobile title Glorious Mission. If a publishing deal has been agreed for PUBG in China, the game will be going through some changes before release. It would also mean a major win for Tencent's WeGame platform (if indeed it was to stay premium). It may see the [Chinese] Steam version withdrawn (like Rocket League)."

The Korean Times also notes that Tencent recently acquired stakes in Riot Games, Epic Games and Blizzard. Bluehole, on the other hand, revealed its latest non-PUBG-related project earlier today in Ascent: Infinite Realm.