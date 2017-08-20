Tell us about your worst save file disasters

We've all been there at least once. That sinking feeling when your PC won't boot, and the drive's making that sickening clicking noise, and your mind starts racing with all the things you could've backed up and just never got around to. Those family photos. The next Great American Novel, still just a collection of ideas in a text file, but really good ideas. That save file for Lemmings with 350 hours logged. All that progress, gone, like tears in rain.

Losing a save file is a deep, scarring pain. Today we have it easy: services like Steam cloud and Dropbox make it easy to keep our save files safe and transferable between PCs. But it hasn't always been that way. The only way to heal old wounds is to exercise them, so we want you to share your most painful save file disasters.

Tell us about your deepest, darkest moments of despair, as your most coveted PC save disappeared into digital dust forever. We'll collect your comments below and share the most heartbreaking stories next week.