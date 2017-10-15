Tell us about how you goof off and play games when you're at work

Let's just cut to the chase, I know you goof off when you should be working. I know this because I goof off when I should be working too. It's in our nature. Sometimes it's a Tuesday morning, time is crawling by, and you just can't find the motivation you need to get through the day. That's when you think, would anyone really notice if you just popped open a game for only a minute? I mean, it's 11 am, you're due for a little break right?

It's a dangerous to play when you should be working, but this week we want to hear your stories of doing just that. Ever been busted by your boss while playing shitty flash games through a VPN to get around the company firewall? Ever invented an ingenious method to avoid detection while you slip in a few rounds of Rocket League? Do you instinctively hit alt-tab every time you hear a door open? We want to hear your dirty, awful confessions about the times when you should have been working but were playing instead. Then, next week, we'll take our favorite stories and share them with our readers.

So hop in the comments and get confessing. It'll be good for your souls.