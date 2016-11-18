Tekken 7 trailer flaunts flashy fisticuffs action

As you might've spied via today's Golden Joystick Awards livestream, a new half-story, half-brutal violence-boasting Tekken 7 trailer has been revealed.

Tekken 7 marks the fighting series' PC debut, and stars of the latest showing include the age-defying Heihachi Mishima and Street Fighter-turned-Tekkenite Akuma; as well as tall-haired series stalwart Paul Phoenix and old school martial arts master Marshall Law. I'm a wee bit behind on my Tekken lore so I have no idea why Nina Williams is rocking a wedding dress and a firearm—but perhaps one of you can enlighten me in the comments south of here.

In the meantime, here's the trailer:

A typical amount of body slamming, pre-match grandstanding, and eye-laser blasting, then, which is absolutely how Tekken is best served. At this stage it's not entirely clear what the missile-launching choppers stand for, nor do we know what Heihachi is flicking that lit match towards and why—but I must say the ever-changeable Yoshimitsu's current guise continues to impress.

Tekken 7 is due "early" 2017.